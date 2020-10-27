100 new buses to STC demonstrates govt commitment to company - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned 100 intercity buses for the State Transport Corporation (STC).
The buses were handed over to the company in a short ceremony on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at their headquarters in Accra.
This makes it one of the largest supply of buses to the company since its establishment.
The President at the ceremony said the presentation of the buses demonstrates the government’s commitment to revamping the operations of the company and position it to play its role as the most celebrated transport company in the country.
The STC had received 50 buses in 2016 and this new hundred buses will boost their operations.
The government explained that the 100 new buses is to assist the company in fulfilling its aspiration of expanding services to other West African countries and that the company was assisted to acquire the new buses on its own balance sheet.
President Akufo-Addo applauded the CEO of STC, Nana Akomea for ensuring that the state-owned company is determined to stand on its own feet and contribute rather than be dependent on the public exchequer.
With COVID and the closure of borders, having impacted negatively on the company’s revenue stream, especially as 50% of its operations is ‘ECOWAS-based’, President Akufo-Addo stated that the government decided to step in to provide support for STC so it can continue to operate.
“Again, I am very happy to hear that, after December, when the support runs out, they will be in a position to stand on their own two feet and proceed from there. We have to salute his determination,” he added.
He continued, “We know how important transport is to the economy of our country, and the work of the STC to the economic development of our country is extremely significant.”
President Akufo-Addo was confident of the enormous benefits to be accrued from the presentation of the buses to STC, and urged it to provide even better services to its patrons, and to those along the new routes to be developed.