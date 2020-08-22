Election 2020: NPP launches manifesto today

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today August 22, 2020, launch its 2020 manifesto ahead of election 2020.
The event will be held at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the event will be hosted virtually.
The Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia and other experts drafted the 2020 manifesto.
According to a press release signed by the NPP General Secretary, John Boadu a few individuals have been invited for the event.
Zoom platforms have also been created for all other party members across the nation to virtually join the launch.
“For persons other than members of the party’s National Council who wish to participate in the event to join the feed, such persons are encouraged to converge at the various regional offices of the party where the proceedings will be projected on large screens,” the statement said.
The NPP is hopeful that the policies outlined in the manifesto will make Ghanaians retain the Akufo-Addo administration in office for another four years.
The party recently inaugurated a nine-member planning committee for the launch of the manifesto.
The Committee was chaired by Oboshie Sai Coffie, and includes Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Sammi Awuku, Lord Commey, Evron Hughes, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, Collins Nuamah, Robert Kutin Jnr, Kate Gyamfua and Abibata Shanni Mahama.