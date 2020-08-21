The Akufo-Addo I know doesn't run from debates, this must happen - Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has backed calls by former President John Mahama to debate President Akufo-Addo.
John Mahama on a tour in the Volta Region threw a challenge to President Akufo-Addo and told the latter to debate him on issues of infrastructure.
Franklin Cudjoe is of the view that a debate between the two will help shift arguments from parties taking credit for a project to its significance, the resources involved and other broader issues.
“There are very important questions that we also need answers to, the value for money asked questions and the resource envelope – where the money will be coming from for all these initiatives that the two parties have undertaken, the debate must be had" , he said on Joy.
The NPP has rejected the challenge for the debate as several of their officials deem it unnecessary but Mr Cudjoe disagrees.
“The Akufo-Addo I know does not run from debates. I am sure if he is given the opportunity he will definitely do it.”
He also urged Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to call John Mahama’s running mate Prof Naana Jane Opuku Agyemang to a similar debate.
John Mahama's challenge comes after the NPP held a Town Hall meeting to point out some of the infrastructures they have put up since taking over in 2017.
One notable remark at the meeting which was presented by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was when he said they were able to build four interchanges for less money than the NDC that built only one for a higher cost.
He also said they have built more infrastructure within 3 years than the NDC did in 8 years.
John Mahama on tour in the Volta Region however disagreed and said the issue of who did better with infrastructure can easily be settled by a debate.
"In 2016 when I was talking about the value of infrastructure, the NPP said we don't eat infrastructure. Today I can see a scramble to grab even KVIPs and little infrastructure and tout it as an achievement but it is easy to settle the issue of infrastructure. The President said this election will be an election of track records comparing his to mine, we can settle it easily. Let's have a debate between the two of us. I am willing to present myself for a debate with Akufo-Addo, any day, anytime and anywhere".