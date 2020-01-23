Eminent Advisory C'ttee to meet political parties on Jan. 30

The Eminent Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission (EC) will on January 30 2020 meet members of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) over the compilation of a new voters' register.
The Electoral Commission(EC) has disclosed April 18 2020 as the set date for the compilation of the voters' register for the 2020 general elections despite consensus on the matter .
In response to the latest development on Radio Ghana, Chairman of the National Peace Council and member of the Advisory board Rev. Emmanuel Asante said that the meeting between IPAC and the Commission is scheduled January 30
''Because of the EC's decision we had an emergency meeting and we called on the EC and IPAC, we haven't met and are going to meet next Thursday so it will not be proper for me not to make any comment until we have met''.
However, the National Democratic Congress, NDC and other opposition political parties against the compilation of a new voters' register have petitioned Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The petition according to the opposition parties is for the Asantehene to advise the Electoral Commission to abort the compilation of a new voters' register.
Meanwhile, the National Democratic (NDC) is confident the intervention by the Eminent Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission will lead to the EC eventually abandoning the idea to compile new voters' register.
According to the party, the Electoral Commission has rejected any available means of dialogue to seek amicable resolutions to what is in the interest of Ghanaians.
