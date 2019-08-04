Founders' Day Celebration : Let's rise above partisan considerations -Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has asked Ghanaians to rise above partisan considerations and recognise the diverse roles played by freedom and independence fighters to liberate the country from colonial rule and imperialism.
In his Founders' Day message posted on Facebook, President Akufo-Addo said: "It is time we rose above partisan considerations, set the record straight, recognise the collective efforts in gaining our freedom and independence from colonial rule, and do right by our history."
August 4 has been set aside as Founders' Day to acknowledge the role played by successive generations of Ghanaians towards the liberation of our country from colonialism and imperialism.
"We acknowledge the role played by successive generations of Ghanaians towards the liberation of our country from colonialism and imperialism. It is time we rose above partisan considerations, set the record straight, recognise the collective efforts in gaining our freedom and independence from colonial rule, and do right by our history. I wish all Ghanaians a happy Founders' Day, and, once again, I salute and pay tribute to all Senior Citizens in every part of the country today."
