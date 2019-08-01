Govt. declares August 5 as a Public Holiday

The government has declared August 5, 2019, as a Public Holiday.
This development came about as a result of August 4, 2019, been the day which marks Founders Day.
Founders Day is a statutory Public Holiday and this year's celebration falls on a Sunday which is August 4, so in view of this President Akufo-Addo has by Executive Instrument (EI) declared Monday, August 5, 2019, as a Public Holiday.
A statement signed by Interior Minister Ambrose Dery directed all Ghanaians to observe the day.
