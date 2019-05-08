Prez. Akufo-Addo approves new holidays

President Akufo-Addo has approved the Public Holidays (Amendment) Act 2019, (Act), on 16th April 2019.
In December 2018 a bill was laid before parliament to amend the Public Holiday Act 2001 to provide for three different holidays.
These new holidays were 7th of January which will be observed as the Constitution Day, the 4th of August will be described as the Founders Day and 21st of September will be Kwame Nkrumah Memorial
Day.
In 2017, President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, proposed that August 4 should be observed as Founders Day in memory of the successive generations of Ghanaians who contributed to the liberation of the country from colonial rule and September 21 set aside as a memorial day for Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President who was instrumental in the fight for the 6th March independence.
This bill has now been assented by the President and the following days will be observed as Statutory Public Holidays and Commemorative days.
Public Holidays
New Year's Day- 1st January
Constitution Day- 7th January
Independence Dy- 6th March
Good Friday
Easter Monday
Eid-Al-Adha (Hajj)
Eid-Al-Fitr (Ramadan)
Workers' Day- 1st May
Founders' Day -4th August
Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day- 21st September
Farmers Day- 1st Friday in December
Christmas Day- 25th December
Boxing Day- 26th December
Commemorative days
African Union Day- 25th May
Republic Day- 1st July
Whilst the Public holidays would be observed as such, the commemorative days would only be observed but not as holidays.
