Muntaka alleges scheme by NPP to bus non-residents to Asawase for voters' registration exercise

Member of Parliament for Asawase in the Ashanti Region Mubarak Muntaka is alleging that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are planning on busing non-residents to the constituency to participate in the voters' registration exercise.
The maverick MP says non-residents who plan on crossing over to Asawase to participate in the exercise must rescind their decision because he can't guarantee their safety.
Addressing a press conference he warned that any individual who is being lured to carry out such an act must resist.
"If anybody thinks that he can cross over and come into Asawase to register, they should be ready because we know what can happen. Clearly you can see moves to enhance cross-boundary activities, for us we have a simple message, this is our territory and we will do all we can to protect it with our lives to ensure if you are not from Asawase you have no opportunity to register here, we are sending out warnings to all those who will be bused, people are writing names of those who will be sent here to register, well our message is simple if you are coming here, bid your family farewell because anything that happens to you is at your own invitation"
Mr Mubarak also accused the EC of creating what he describes as ambiguous polling station on the periphery of the constituency to promote infiltration agenda.
"If you look at our constituency until just this exercise started the EC has created about eight more polling station that we were not aware off and they placed all these stations at the boundaries."
The compilation of the new voters' register will begin today June 30, 2020.
More than 44,000 registration officers have been recruited for the voter registration exercise being organized by the Electoral Commission (EC).
The Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, says all the officials have been well trained to ensure an exercise without hitches.
Additionally, 7, 000 health personnel have also been deployed to assist with the sensitization and compliance of safety measures given the outbreak of the Coronavirus infections in the country.
Based on the ruling of the Supreme Court last week, only a Ghanaian passport or Ghana Card will be admitted as proof of identification for the registration.
Over the weekend, the Electoral Commission (EC) released the list of centres for the planned voter registration exercise.
The exercise will end on August 6, 2020.