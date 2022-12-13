NDC national executive elections: I’ve not endorsed any candidate - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned, in the strongest terms, NDC national executive aspirants and their campaigners who deliberately continue to associate his name with their campaign to desist from that.
Mr. Mahama in a statement signed by his special aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari said he has no preference and has not endorsed any candidate in the upcoming NDC national executive elections, which climaxes on Saturday at the 10th National Delegates Congress.
READ ALSO: George Opare Addo re-elected NDC National Youth Organiser
Mr. Mahama stated that he has noted the attempt by some candidates to push a narrative, despite his previous cautions, that he supports their candidature.
“Of paramount interest to President Mahama is Victory for the NDC in 2024 to work with expectant and suffering Ghanaians to ‘Build the Ghana We Want,’” the statement said.
He stressed that like other supporters of the NDC, he will work with whoever the delegates choose and elect.
Meanwhile, the Office of Mr Mahama condemned a publication in a tabloid newspaper that his family is in support of one of the aspirants for National Chairman of the NDC.
The said claim and the publication according to the former president are false, and the rank and file of the party are encouraged to disregard them.