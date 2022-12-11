George Opare Addo re-elected NDC National Youth Organiser

George Opare Addo beat competition from Ernest Brogya Genfi to emerge as National Youth Organiser of the NDC.
George Opare Addo, popularly known as Pablo, polled 533 votes to emerge victorious at the University of Cape Coast Hall in the Central Region as his contender garnered Brogya Genfi 508 votes.
In his acceptance speech, Opare Addo thanked the delegates for reposing their trust in him and called for unity to successfully wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NDC) in the next general elections in 2024.
Now that this election has ended there is no Brogya Genfi camp or Opare Addo camp we are all one people fighting for one goal.”
“Like I say all the time, we have just won the battle, but we have a war to fight, and so we are not going to be carried away by the battle we have won. We expect to unite, and we must bring everyone on board, so we can make John Mahama president once again. Our common enemy is the NPP, so today, we unite as the national youth of the NDC and our march is to march toward the Flagstaff House.”