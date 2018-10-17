Spio-Garbrah launches campaign, supporters accuse Mahama of 'stealing' policy

Spio-Garbrah, a flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, officially launched his campaign ahead of the December 7, 2018, NDC flagbearer election
.
At the official launch, Spio-Garbrah said his proposed ‘Forward Agenda’ (FA) would help to rebrand and repackage the party to wipe-off the smear campaign against it and recapture power in the 2020 elections.
The Forward Agenda, which touches on sacrifice and commitment to party and country, he explained, was a grand plan to win the NDC flag
The Former Trade Minister said, "The FA is not one that can be led by just anybody. It is not just a matter of your talents, it is not a matter of the nature of your educational attainments or your financial capacity, it is the motivation in your spirit which is very difficult to measure."
“It takes its inspiration from Kwame Nkrumah’s famous words, that when it comes to Ghana’s national development, “We face neither East nor West; We Face forward”.
“In the various choices we need to make as a Party in opposition which needs to find its way back to power, the FA mission is not for the NDC to retreat into the dark, decrepit and depressive defeat of the past, but for NDC members to look forward with hope and expectancy towards the bright lights of our revival, regeneration, restoration, restitution and successes of our future.”
Spio-Gabrah stated that by the FA, the NDC’s future does not include; attempting to revive the cadavers and carcasses of our ignoble, squandered defeat of 2016 but to build an innovative, constructive and decisive leadership that would foremost ensure that Ghanaians are lifted out of poverty and can compete with the best and brightest in the world.
However, in an interesting twist, some supporters of Spio-Garbrah has accused the former President John Mahama of stealing Spio-Garbrah campaign message.
John Mahama has been accused of stealing the promise to build decent regional and constituency offices for the party if elected as Presidential Candidates from Spio-Garbrah.
The social media supporters shared poster messages to counter the declaration made by the former President a few days ago to build party offices.
According to