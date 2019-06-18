Tamale: NPP youth lock National Sports Authority office

Some agitated youth believed to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)have locked up the offices of the National Sports Authority (NSA) in the Northern regional capital, Tamale.
The incident happened on Monday, June 17, 2019. The group were led by a man who identified himself as Karim Abdul Rafiq, the group of party youths say they oppose the supposed reinstatement of the NSA Director, Alhassan Salamatu.
It has been reported that the Director was part of three other management members who were transferred out of the Northern Regional office of the NSA.
The group, Abdul Rafiq said, includes the notorious militia group, Kandahar Boys, which is affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party.
The group which has accused the Director, Salamatu, of mismanagement claim they got wind that she had been reinstated.
“All we want is for her to honour her transfer and leave the office,” said Rafiq.
They are also accusing her of using political influence to getting her transfer revoked. “We do not want any of that,” Rafiq demanded.
The group say they will not release the keys to the office until the Director honours the transfer.
Speaking to the media, the administrator of the NSA in Tamale, Samuel Nii Oblie described the circumstances in which he and the other staff were ousted from the premises.
“We were working and they asked us to get out and they locked the premises afterward,” Nii Oblie said.
According to him, they called the police and informed them about the attack at the offices but 45 minutes later, at the time of the report, the law enforcers were yet to arrive.
