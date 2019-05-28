NPP youth in Krachi lock District Assembly office, want DCE out

Angry youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kete-Krachi stormed the District Assembly office on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, and locked the premises.
The youth want the dismissal of the District Chief Executive, Mr Osei Nti Douglas of Krachi West.
The irate youth maintain that Osei Nti Douglas who is the DCE has misconducted himself and his actions since assuming office, have been inimical to the NPP’s interests.
One of the leaders speaking to Joy News said: “all efforts for party members to reach out to him have proven futile.”
They claim that Mr Osei has failed to go around the District to introduce himself to members of the community.
This, the youth say, is gross disrespect to community leaders.
“It is leading to the collapse the NPP in the community,” he said.
The youth also say Mr Osei has been “sabotaging government policies.” Reading a petition, the youth say the DCE has prevented the effective implementation of LEAP, a pro-poor programme.
“It took the intervention of an Assembly Member to get people register,” they said.
The powers to appoint the DCE until recently, lie with the “President with the prior approval of not less than two-thirds majority of members of the Assembly present and voting at the meeting.”
The protesting youth want President Akufo-Addo to use his powers under Article 243/3 (b) of the 1992 Constitution to remove him.
“The office of District Chief Executive shall become vacant if - he is removed from office by the President.”
Other than that, a vote of no confidence, supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds of all the members of the District Assembly must be passed against him.
The law has, however, been changed for DCEs to be elected.
READ ALSO: