Vice President Bawumia jets off to USA

Statement below
10th April, 2019
Vice President Bawumia leaves for USA
The Vice President of the Republic, H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, left Ghana for the United States on Wednesday, 10th April 2019.
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be the Keynote Speaker at Columbia University’s Annual Economic Forum in New York City, New York and at Chicago University’s Booth Business School’s 2019 Emerging Market Summit in Chicago, Illinois.
During his stay in the USA, Vice President Bawumia will also travel to Dallas, Texas to interact with the Ghanaian Community and brief them on events back home.
H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia returns to Accra on Tuesday, 16th April 2019.
Signed:
Frank Agyei-Twum
Director of Communications
Office of the Vice President
