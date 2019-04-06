Records prove NPP is better than NDC as Dr Bawumia said - Kweku Baako

Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper. Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says the figures and records available indeed prove what Vice President Dr Bawumia said about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) being better managers of the economy than the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Dr Bawumia during the NPP's Town hall meeting in Accra about the state of the economy said the cedi's worse performance under their administration is better that its best under the NDC.
He said: "The data on the annual rate of depreciation of the cedi in recent years shows that the worse performance so far under the NPP government, the 8.4% depreciation in 2018 is better than best performance under the previous government between 2012 and 2016,"
"So our worse is better than your best and then you say boot for boot, this one is more like boot for 'chalewote"
The NDC did not take this lightly when having their own public lecture on the economy and said Dr Bawumia lied about that.
But Kweku Baako speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile said the records indeed support Dr Bawumia's comments about the NPP being better than the NDC.
"The figures and record support what Dr Bawumia said about being better than the NDC"
"When Bawumia and his team took over the economy, it was in total distress and it took them two years to stabilize it"
"Officially from the records, it appears that there wasn't any 700 million pumped into the economy as stated by the NDC during the presser and Dr Bawumia spoke the truth, he didn't lie," he added.
Kweku Baako recently labelled Dr Bawumia as NDC's worse nightmare.
NDC's Fiifi Kwetey also speaking on NewsFile accused Dr Bawumia of misleading Ghanaians over when he made the 'fundamentals' comment.
The Ketu South MP says Dr Bawumia deliberately said he made the statement in 2014 which is not true and that the statement was made in 2012 when the fundamentals of the economy were very strong.
