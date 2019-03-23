U23 AFCON Q: Bukari, Tepketey on target as Ghana beat Gabon 4-0

The Black Meteors of Ghana beat Gabon 4-0 in the first leg of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
The game which was played at the Accra Sports Stadium saw Ghana take the lead in the 14th minute.
CD Leganes striker Kwabena Owusu after scoring a hattrick in the game against Togo linked up well with Osman Bukari before curling the ball into the top right corner.
This gave the Meteors confidence as they poured forward in search of more goals but Gabon could have equalized if not for the wasteful nature.
The first half ended with Ghana in the driving seat as they led 1-0.
Ghana started the second half brightly with Coach Ibrahim Tanko introducing inform SC Paderborn striker Bernard Tekpetey who made it 2-0 in the 47th minute.
From that point, it was all Black Meteors as AS Trenčín forward Osman Bukari added his name to the goal scorers by making it 3-0 in the 74th minute.
He scored again with a precise finish in the 84th minute to seal a huge victory for the Black Meteors.
Ghana will play Gabon in the second leg of the qualifiers on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Libreville.
Read also: 2019 AFCON Q: Six Kenya players Ghana must keep an eye on