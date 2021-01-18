5 talking points from the Ghana Premier League matchday 9

The Ghana Premier League matchday 9 games were honoured across the various match centres.
Papic has brought back the Hearts of Oak love
Hearts of Oak fans now believe they can end their Ghana Premier League title drought with Kosta Papic in charge. The Phobians last won the Ghana league 10 years ago under the Serbian trainer.
Since his return to the club in December 2020, the team is beginning to look like one that can do it again.
Hearts' win on Sunday against Eleven Wonders takes the Phobians’ impressive run to 4 wins in their last 6 games and now unbeaten in their last four outings, moving 4th in the League table, just two points adrift leaders Karela United.
Goalking race getting hotter
The race for who emerges the top scorer for this year's league is getting hotter and hotter each match. Strikers include Diawisie Taylor, Daniel Lomotey, Kwame Opoku, Yahaya Mohammed among others scored for their respective clubs on matchday 9 as they stake their claim for the golden boot.
As Taylor scored a brace for Karela United, Daniel Lomotey who is giving the former a hot chase also netted fin WAFA's match to be joint top with the former.
Meanwhile, other strikers are breathing down the top two necks.
All 7 players below found the back of the net over the weekend.
Top scorers chart
Diawisie Taylor (Karela United) – 8
Daniel Lomotey (WAFA) – 8
Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko) – 6
Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars) – 5
Victor Aidoo (Hearts of Oak) – 4
Kwame Boateng (Karela United) – 4
Kwame Peprah (King Faisal) – 4
Karela big winners on the day
A brace each from Diawusie Taylor and Kwame Boateng saw Karela United recorded the heaviest win 4-1 over the weekend against Berekum Chelsea to send them to the top of the Ghana Premier League standings.
The win is their fifth successive home victory in the ongoing Premier League and remains the only side to set that record in the nine-week-old campaign.
By virtue of their win, Karela reclaimed top spot ahead of matchday 10.
Full results of matchday 9
WAFA SC 1-1 Asante Kotoko
King Faisal 1-1 Elmina Sharks
AshantiGold SC 0-0 Medeama SC
Aduana Stars 2-1 Legon Cities
Bechem United 1-1 Dreams FC
Karela United 4-1 Chelsea
Hearts of Oak 2-0 XI Wonders
Liberty suffers first home loss lose at home
Ebusua Dwarfs put up a spirited performance over the weekend to ensure that Liberty Professionals home unbeaten run ends.
Crabs had to come from behind at the Carl Reindorf Park to defeat Liberty Professionals 2-1 in the Ghana Premier League.
Liberty Professional took an early lead in the 16th minute when Abraham Wayo found the back of the Ebusua Dwarfs with a good effort.
In the 38th minute, a headed goal from Asamoah Ohene Michael restored parity for Ebusua Dwarfs to ensure the two teams went into the break on level pegging.
Ebusua Dwarfs in the dying embers of the game scored the winner courtesy Sumiala Imoro to ensure Liberty's first home defeat.
Ashantigold first clean sheet at home
Despite their potency upfront in the Ghana Premier League that has seen them notched 18 goals, the Miners have always struggled to keep their defence intact in their home matches until the Ghana Premier League matchday 9 encounter against Medeama.
For the first time this season, AshantiGold was able to keep a team at bay in the GPL as they shared the spoils on Sunday against Medeama.
Tarkwa based club also on the day the managed their second clean sheet on the road in the ongoing League.