Abednego Tetteh vows never to play for Kotoko

Newly signed Hearts of Oak striker Abednego Tetteh has pledged never to play for Asante Kotoko.
Tetteh signed a two year contract with the Phobians during the second transfer window to augment Edward Odoom's attack that is lacking firepower.
According to him, he is a boyhood Hearts of Oak fan and can't see himself playing against them.
Speaking in an interview he disclosed that Asante Kotoko once courted for his services but turned them down due to the love he has for Phobians.
“I can wear any club’s jersey to play against Hearts but not that of Kotoko. It’s the reason I didn’t consent to the move to Kotoko,” he told Football Made in Ghana.
“I moved to Ethiopia from Al Hilal to play for Jima Abajifa but upon my arrival, I was not happy with the terms given me. What I was told before was different from what I went to see."
“While I was preparing to move away from the club, I had calls from Kotoko that they need me badly. But my family is a Hearts of Oak family and I can’t play for Kotoko,” he added.
Hearts of Oak are yet to win a trophy since 2009 and Tetteh has revealed that the reason he signed for the club is to help them break their trophy drought.
"I didn’t join Hearts for personal glory. As a player, you must be a team player, so that the team that is paying your salaries, reap the benefits.
He added, "I know Hearts of Oak haven’t won a trophy in the last ten years, so as a fan, I’m hungrier than the club in regards to winning a trophy. If not we win the league, we win the FA Cup."
"So that’s my first priority because Hearts are still in the two competitions.
"I will be more satisfied if Hearts win a trophy because Hearts did not buy me to win the goal king, they bought me to come and help win a cup.
Abednego Tetteh was a member of the Bechem United team that won the FA Cup in 2016.