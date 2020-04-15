Abednego Tetteh vows to prove his worth after Hearts of Oak move

Former Bechem United forward Abednego Tetteh has vowed to prove his work at Hearts of Oak when the league resume.
The lanky forward says the club did the right thing by securing his signature and will prove what is made of when the league bounce from recess.
The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League is suspended until further notice following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ ALSO: Hearts of Oak capture three foreign players
The 29-year-old recently joined the Phobians in the just opened transfer window after training with them for months. waiting for his International Transfer Certificate.
"I'm excited that Accra Hearts of Oak has officially registered me and I will prove myself when the league bounce back.
The goal poacher has moved swiftly to denied reports that he penned a four-year deal with the 1911 club, stating that he ink a 3-year rather.
"I heard people saying 4-year deal but there's no fact on that.
Sharing his thought on Ademola Kuti who has signed a two-year-deal with Hearts of Oak. Abednego Tetteh full of praise for the Nigerian striker.
"I personally know Ademola Kuti in India and I must confess he is a great playmaker.
"He is a replica of Togolese talisman Emmanuel Adebayor so people should watch out for him," he disclosed.
READ ALSO: Hearts of Oak CEO laments financial impact of league suspension over Covid-19
Abednego Tetteh was part of the Bechem United team that won the FA Cup in 2016 before leaving the shores of Ghana to play for Sudanese giants Al Hilal.