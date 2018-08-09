Aduana Stars coach Kenichi expects tough game against ASEC Mimosas in CAF CC

Aduana Stars head coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has stated that the pending CAF Confederations Cup match against ASEC Mimosas in Dorma will a very difficult match.
ASEC Mimosas are wounded lions going into the game as they were dismantled 4-0 by Raja Casablanca, thus, amassing 3points out of the four games.
However, Aduana Stars nervously need a win against the Ivorians to boost their chances of progressing to the next stage of the competition.
The Japanese tactician predicts a very difficult game against ASEC Mimosas due to the position the Ivorians have found themselves.
“When our opponent is focused on “correcting the mistakes”, they are very dangerous. It means they can play the best game of the tournament, and it would be very difficult to beat them if we are not doing our upmost best to win. This match against Asec is going to be very tough”, Kenichi Yatshuhashi posted.
Aduana Stars will face ASEC Mimosas on 19, August 2018 in Dormaa.
Raja Casablanca thumped ASEC Mimosas 4-0 to top group A with 8 points.
AS Vita Club occupy the second position with 7points followed by Aduana Stars and ASEC Mimosas with 4points and 3points respectively.