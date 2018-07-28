Aduana stars will beat AS Vita Club - Kenichi Yatsuhashi assures

Aduana Stars head coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has promised Ghanaians of taking all three point in their encounter against AS Vita Club in the CAF Confederations Club.

Aduana Stars won 2-1 against AS Vita Club in Dorma which marked their first win in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Ghana Premier League champions are hoping to inflict another painful defeat to Congolese giants AS Vita Club in Kinshasa.

Kenichi Yatsuhashi, who won his first game in charge of the Ogya boys assured Ghanaians of victory.

“I promise that we will bring the three points back to Ghana," Kenichi assured.

"We have done everything possible, including change of captaincy, to bring the three points back.

"Many of our supporters won’t be able to travel there but as they are supporting us and demanding the results, our players are pushing themselves to the best and we will bring the three points back.”

The Japanese tactician admitted that AS Vita Club are a strong side but also have weaknesses.

"Vita are a very strong side, they only have some small weaknesses, but they are strong in almost all departments.

"It is going to be difficult for us to win.

“We have already addressed the areas we have to improve. It’s a short time [from the first leg] but we are doing well to focus on certain areas."

