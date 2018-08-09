Kotoko duo emerge as targets for Simba FC

Kumasi Asante Kotoko duo Felix Annan and Sogne Yacouba have both emerged as targets for Tanzanian side Simba FC.
Annan a goalkeeper and Yacouba a striker both played in Kotoko's 1-1 draw with Simba FC on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.
The Tanzanian giants were impressed with the performances of the two players.
Annan saved a crucial penalty to keep the game at 1-1 with Yacouba also impressing very well.
Read also:Kotoko coach Paa Kwesi Fabien lauds his side's performances against Simba S.C
Simba are yet to make a formal bid but Asante Kotoko are thought to be interested in letting the players go once their valuation are met especially with the halt of football activities in Ghana.