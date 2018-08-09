Kotoko duo emerge as targets for Simba FC

By Mutala Yakubu
Yacouba joined Kotoko in the second transfer window in January
Kumasi Asante Kotoko duo Felix Annan and Sogne Yacouba have both emerged as targets for Tanzanian side Simba FC.

Annan a goalkeeper and Yacouba a striker both played in Kotoko's 1-1 draw with Simba FC on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

The Tanzanian giants were impressed with the performances of the two players.

Annan saved a crucial penalty to keep the game at 1-1 with Yacouba also impressing very well.

Simba are yet to make a formal bid but Asante Kotoko are thought to be interested in letting the players go once their valuation are met especially with the halt of football activities in Ghana.

