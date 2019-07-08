AFCON 2019: Afriyie Acquah starts as Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars starting XI to face Tunisia

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has handed Empoli midfielder Afriyie Acquah a starting role ahead of the crucial match against Tunisia.
Acquah played one game at the group phase of the tournament but his swashbuckling display in the 2-0 against Guinea-Bissau has convinced the coach to hand him a start alongside Mubarak Wakaso.
Also, Kasim Nuhu makes a return after suspension to partner John Boye to marshall the defence as Richard Ofori maintains his place as Ghana's safest pair of hands.
With the introduction of Acquah in the lineup, Thomas Partey will join Samuel Owusu and Andre Ayew as the attacking midfield trio whilst Jordan Ayew leads the attack.
Black Stars starting XI: Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, John Boye, Kasim Nuhu, Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, Samuel Owusu, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew.
READ ALSO: