AFCON 2019: Black Stars seek quarter-final spot ahead of Tunisia

Black Stars today July 8 take to the field to face Tunisia in the round of 16 encounter as they seek quater-final spot in AFCON 2019.
The match which kicks off at 7:00pm at the Ismailia Stadium will be a make or break for both sides.
Tunisia will be hoping to join Benin and South Africa as nations to have qualified to the quarters having finished in group stages as one of the third best-placed teams.
The Black Stars are brimming with confidence after their comfortable win against Guinea Bissau last Tuesday.
In this year's 32nd edition of Africa biggest football showpiece, a lot of surprises have sprung up with debutants Madagascar last night booking their quarter-final spot ahead of DR Congo while seven-time Africa champions and hosts Egypt have also been kicked out of the tournament.
Speaking ahead of the Tunisia tie coach Kwesi Appiah has stated that records between the two teams do not matter although the Black Stars have a better head-to-head than them in seven outings. He further admonished that there are no minnows in modern football
“It is true we have had good results over our opponents in our past meetings, but modern football has gone past previous glories.
“I have always said and maintained that there are no minnows in this modern game of football, each country that has qualified to this stage deserve to be here and we have to treat each opponent with the maximum respect.
“Though we are poised to have good results against them again, the scenarios have always been different but I have so much trust and believe in my team heading into this game and I am sure they would give Ghanaians something to smile about,” he said.
Ghana have been boosted by the return of Thomas Agyepong and Kasim Nuhu who are returning from injury and suspension respectively.
The winner of today's match will slug it out with Madagascar on July 11.
