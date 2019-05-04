AFCON 2019: Asamoah Gyan declares himself fit ahead of tournament

Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan says he is fully fit now and ready to play in the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The Kayserispor striker has had a difficult season as he has been plagued by injuries.
“I am now fully fit. I have started training now, but I am looking forward to playing in competitive games to gain much fitness,” he said.
“Some people are wondering whether I will make the final squad for the AFCON or not.
“They shouldn’t worry. The only thing I wish for is to be fully fit before the competition begins. If you have good health you have everything.”
Gyan 33, has played every single Africa Cup of Nations tournament since 2008 when Ghana hosted.
He is also Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 106 international games.
Ghana have won the African Cup of Nations on four occasions and have not done so since 1982.
