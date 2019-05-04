Ghanaian forward Frank Acheampong nets in Teda's draw with Wuhan Zall

Ghanaian forward Frank Acheampong scored in Tianjin Teda's 1-1 draw with Wuhan Zall in the Chinese Super League.
The inform Ghanaian attacker scored his 3rd goal in 8 appearances for Teda this season.
Frank Acheampong opened the scoring for his side in the 26th minute after being assisted by Brazilian forward Jonathan.
The home side Wuhan Zall got the equalizer just after the start of the second half time through Lui Yong.
Tianjin Teda are 6th on the Chinese Super League table with 11 points from 8 matches.
Read also: South Africa to play Ghana in friendly as part of AFCON 2019 preparations
Frank Acheampong has been one of the best performing Ghanaian players overseas, the former Anderlecht player will be hoping his fine form earns him a place in coach Kwesi Appiah's squad for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.