AFCON 2019: Black Stars technical team donates to Teshie Children’s Home

The Black Stars technical team led by coach Kwesi Appiah on Wednesday, May 15, put smiles on the faces of kids at the Teshie Children's Home by making a donation to the orphanage to boost the team's chances at AFCON 2019.
Kwesi Appiah led his backroom staff to give by bags of rice, packs toilet rolls, cartons of Milk and Milo as well as soft drinks to the orphanage.
The donation is valued at GH¢10,000 ( US$ 2,000).
''We all know that we are going to the AFCON and we need the blessings of the nation so this morning we decided to come to Osu Children Home to come and see our children who are here without parents,'' said Ibrahim Tanko assistant coach of the Black Stars.
''I think doing this we ask God to bless us to make an impact at the AFCON."
''We have been doing it [donation]. This is about the second time and we are going to do it again before we leave for the tournament.''
Ghana who have been housed in Group F will be going in search for the fifth AFCON trophy having last won it in 1982.
Ghana will kickstart their campaign against Benin on June 25, four days before facing defending champions Cameroon.
The Black Stars last Group game will be against Guinea-Bissau on July 2.
Read also:
- AFCON 2019: We are not under pressure to win the tourney - Appiah
- AFCON 2019: Muntari, Boateng call up decision rests with coach Kwesi Appiah - Odartey Lamptey