Lawrence Ati-Zigi (born 29 November 1996) is a Ghanaian goalkeeper who plays for French French Ligue 2 club Sochaux.

He started his career with Red Bull Academy in Sogakope but left the club in 2015 to join FC Red Bull Salzburg but was loaned to FC Liefering.

Ati-Zigi joining the club in 2015 went on to make a total of 30 appearances for the club between 2015 and 2017. He eventually left Red Bull Salzburg in 2017 to join French League 2 side Sochaux.

Ati-Zigi is a full Ghana International. He has 4 caps for the Ghana U-20 team and has made only a single appearance for the Black Stars.

On 7 June 2018, Ati-Zigi made his senior national team debut for Ghana, starting and playing 90 minutes in a friendly match against Iceland that ended in a 2–2 draw.

