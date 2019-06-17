AFCON 2019: Profile of Richard Ofori

Richard Ofori (born 1 November 1993), is a Ghanaian footballer who plays for Maritzburg United of the South African Premier Division and the Ghana national football team as a goalkeeper.
Ofori spent a number of seasons with Westland FC (a second division club in Accra) before he joined Wa Allstars of Wa, Ghana.
He was voted best goalkeeper in the 2015 season and was instrumental in the All-Stars' clinching of their first ever title in 2016, again being voted the best goalkeeper.
He got linked with moves to South Africa or Europe after his highly praised performances in the Ghana Premier League.
He is currently contracted to Maritzburg United for a three year period.
Richard Ofori played at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup, making one appearance in the third place match, keeping a clean-sheet against Iraq. He later appeared for the Ghana U23, playing at the 2015 African Games.
He was first called up to the senior national team for 2016 African Nations Championship qualification, where he played both legs against the Ivory Coast.
He was later called up by head coach Avram Grant for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
