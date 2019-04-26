AFCON 2019: Profile of Zimbabwe national football team

Zimbabwe is in Group A alongside DR Congo, Uganda and Egypt in AFCON 2019. Egypt will host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Formerly known as Southern Rhodesia, the Zimbabwean national football team nicknamed the Warriors currently occupy the 110th position in the latest FIFA ranking.
Their highest position on FIFA’s log was in April 1995 where they were ranked 40th. The Zimbabwe national football team is currently ranked 110th in the World and 26th in Africa, with its lowest ranking coming on October 2009 and March 2016 being placed 131th.
They have featured in only 3 AFCON tournaments. Their first participation was in 2004 in Tunisia. During their first match against Egypt, their former national anthem was accidentally played instead of their current anthem. This act was described by their Information Minister Jonathan Moyo as “a cheap attempt to demoralize our boys”. They won only one match and lost twice.
Their second participation was in Egypt two years later where they were eliminated in the group stage. In 2017, they were eliminated for the third time in their AFCON history.
The Warriors have never qualified for the World Cup.
The team is currently coached by Sunday Chidzambwe who was a former player.
Retired Peter Ndlovu doubles as the country's all-time top scorer and most caps with 38 goals in 100 appearances.
Their star men for their fourth AFCON campaign is Knowledge Musonda who is on loan from Anderlecht to Lokeren. Musonda is the third top scorer for his nation with 22 goals in 34 games.