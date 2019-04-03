Profile: Ivory Coast national team

The Ivory Coast national football team nicknamed Les Éléphants (The Elephants) represents Ivory Coast in international football and is controlled by the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF).
The team have been regular competitors in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying 23 times. Until 2005, their greatest accomplishment was winning the 1992 African Cup of Nations against Ghana on penalties at the Stade Leopold Senghor in Dakar, Senegal.
Their second success came in the 2015 edition, again defeating Ghana on penalties at the Estadio de Bata in Bata, Equatorial Guinea.
The team have qualified for three consecutive FIFA World Cups between 2006 and 2014, but has never advanced beyond the group stage.
Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny is where the Elephants play its home games.
Ivory Coast has produced several notable players who have played in Europe, including Didier Drogba, Yaya Touré, Emmanuel Eboué, Wilfried Bony, Seydou Doumbia, Gervinho, Eric Bailly, Serge Aurier, Wilfried Zaha, Salomon Kalou and Kolo Touré.
Having become a fixed presence in the World Cup (since 2006) and having won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, the team is generally considered to be one of the best African teams of the last decade.
The team is currently coached by Ibrahim Kamara taking over the ruins from Belgium international Marc Wilmots. Kamra coached the U-17 national team at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He then coached the Ivory Coast "CHAN" team at the 2018 African Nations Championship tournament.
He was Herve Renard's assistant during the AFCON-winning campaign of 2015. In July 2018, he was appointed coach of the Ivory Coast national football team.
The Elephants most capped player is retired Didier Zokora who amassed 123 caps and notched a goal spanning a period of 14 years.
Former captain and retired Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba is the nations all-time top scorer with 65 goals in 105 appearances. He was named African Footballer of the Year twice, winning the accolade in 2006 and 2009.
In July 2004, Drogba moved to Premier League club Chelsea for a club record £24 million fee, making him the most expensive Ivorian player in history
The Elephants is currently ranked 66th in the World and 11th in Africa, with its lowest ranking coming on May 24 being placed 75th whilst achieving their highest on February 2013 occupying the 12th position.
