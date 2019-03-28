Profile: Ghana national team

The Ghana national football team represents Ghana in international association football and has done so since the 1950s.
The team is nicknamed the Black Stars after the Black Star of Africa in the flag of Ghana.
Ghana has won the Africa Cup of Nations four times in 1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982, bettered by Cameroon with 5 and Egypt 7.
As the first winner of three Nations Cup tournaments, Ghana obtained the right to permanently hold the trophy in 1978. The Black Stars have qualified for the tournament 22 times in total, finishing as runners-up five times, third once, and fourth four times.
The Black Stars are the only team to have qualified to AFCON for a period of 8 consecutive times since 2006.
The Black Stars have qualified for three FIFA World Cup tournaments; 2006, 2010, and 2014.
After going through 2005 unbeaten, the Ghana national football team won the FIFA Best Mover of the Year Award and reached the second round of the 2006 FIFA World Cup
In 2006, Ghana was the only African side to advance to the second round of the World Cup in Germany and was the sixth nation in a row from Africa to progress beyond the group stages of the World Cup.
Ghana maiden goal at 2006 World Cup in Germany was adjudged the fastest goal scored in the Mundial. Asamoah Gyan scored under 2 minutes against the Czech Republic.
FIFA ranked Ghana 13th out of the 32 countries who competed in the tournament.
In 2008, Ghana reached a high ranking of 14 according to the FIFA World Rankings having bettered its lowest in 2004 at the 89th position.
In the 2010 World Cup, Ghana progressed beyond the group stages of the World Cup in South Africa and reached the quarter-finals where they were eliminated by Uruguay. Of the 32 countries that participated in the 2010 edition, FIFA ranked Ghana 7th.
Asamoah Gyan is the most capped player and all-time scorer for Black Stars with 106 appearances and registering 51 goals.
The current coach of the is James Akwesi Appiah who has appointed for his second stint with the national team on April 2017 replacing former Chelsea manager Avram Grant. He qualified the Black Stars to third her FIFA World Cup appearance being the first native coach to achieve that feat.
Read also: