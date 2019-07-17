AFCON 2019: Super Eagles fly high above Carthage Eagles to take bronze

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are bronze medalist of AFCON 2019 after defeating the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 1-0 on Wednesday night at the Al Salam Stadium.
The Super Eagles raced into an early lead through Shanghai Shenhua forward Odion Ighalo in the 3rd minute mark following a goalkeeping howler from Moez Ben Cherifia.
The goal is Ighalo's fifth of the tournament and the leading scorer in the tournament with two strikes above Sadio Mane and Algeria's duo of Riyad Mahrez and Adam Ounas.
His night was cut short after pulling a hamstring in added time the of first half.
Both sides could not find the back of the net in the second department of the match as Egyptian referee Ghead Grisha blew for the end of proceedings with Ighalo's first half strike enough to win bronze for the Super Eagles.
