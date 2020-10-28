'Amazing' Boateng will bolster Medeama's squad - Samuel Boadu

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu says the signing of former AshantiGold player, Frank Boateng will strengthen the depth of talent of his outfit's goalkeeping department.
According to Boadu, the ambitious Boateng brings worth of experience to his side, having been excellent for AshantiGold over the years.
READ ALSO: Club Licensing Board approve venues of 8 Premier League clubs
The goalkeeper signed a three-year deal until 2023 with the Mauve and Yellows and Boadu believes Boateng's capture is the right fit for the Tarkwa based team.
“Frank is an amazing talent and has got all the qualities to perform in this team and has the personality to thrive at the club.
“We intend to bring competition to every component of our game and he brings a lot to the goalkeeping department.
“He is an ambitious chap and his arrival will strengthen the depth of talent we have in the goalkeeping department
‘He has been excellent for AshGold over the years and will remain hopeful that he will continue to build on it and become a cult hero in Tarkwa and we’re looking forward to working with him.”
The former AshantiGold goalkeeper has revealed that he was persuaded by Medeama SC’s ‘ambition’ before making the switch.
“I am extremely delighted to be here and I look forward to being part of this club’s fantastic brand, Boateng told medeamasc.com
“I am ambitious and it’s important I joined a club that drives that ambition and I look forward to contributing immensely to the Medeama project. This was an opportunity I couldn’t let it pass and it’s gratifying to be part of this fantastic club.”
“I am now ready to take the next step in my career and there is no higher standard in the Ghana Premier League than Medeama Sporting Club at the moment.”
Frank Boateng previously played for Techiman City Football Club before joining Ashantigold in 2017.