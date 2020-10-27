Club Licensing Board approve venues of 8 Premier League clubs

The Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association has conditionally approved venues of 8 Premier League clubs with the Board set to re-inspect (ten) 10 venues before the granting them approvals.
The Club Licensing Board came to these conclusions after the first inspection of the venues proposed by the clubs across the country ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign to commence mid-November.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is reminding clubs that 2020/2021 player registration window will be closed this week.
According to a release by the country's football governing body, clubs have until October 31 to beef up their squads. The release further cautioned clubs that it would be in the clubs' interest to complete their deals on time as the transfer window will not be extended beyond October 31, 2020.
"With 4 days to the end of the 2020/2021 player registration window, clubs are kindly reminded that the period will not be extended beyond October 31, 2020.
Deadline for correction of all queried registration of players and officials is November 04, 2020. Failure to correctly respond to the query on or before November 04, will render the purported registration void.
The window opened to 18 Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs, Women's Premier League clubs, Regional Women’s Division One League clubs, Regional Division Two League clubs, Regional Third Division League clubs as well as the Juvenile League clubs (U-13, U-15, U-17).
Clubs in Ghana have up to midnight (23:59 GMT) of October 31, 2020, to register the names of their players and officials for the new season in the FIFA Connect system.
Ghana is seeking to move past a disappointing 2019-20 season which was prematurely terminated in June, due to the coronavirus pandemic."
The new Ghana Premier League season will begin on Saturday, November 14, 2020 across various league centers.