Anthony Joshua ‘accepts all terms’ to fight Tyson Fury in December

Anthony Joshua's management has accepted Tyson Fury's latest offer to stage the blockbuster all-British clash.
258 Management has today confirmed that they have accepted the offer to stage the contest on December 3 at the Principality Stadium.
Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "Joshua-Fury update: 258 and @MatchroomBoxing can confirm, on behalf of @anthonyjoshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec 3rd last Friday. Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response."
The initial bout proposal stated that the contest would take place on November 12 at Old Trafford but Eddie Hearn stated this didn't give AJ enough time to prepare. Instead, Hearn requested that the fight takes place on December 17 at the Principality Stadium.
According to the Matchroom Boxing chief, the date and venue had been booked by Fury's camp for a fight with Derek Chisora but The Gypsy King affirmed that this was not true and came back with two more alternative dates -- November 26 at Wembley Stadium and December 3 at the Principality Stadium.