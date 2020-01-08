Appoint an expatriate because players don't respect local coaches - Former Dep. Sports Minister 

Former Deputy Sports Minister Vincent Oppong Asamoah has implored the Ghana Football Association to give the Black Stars coaching job to an expatriate.
The Ghana Football Association are on the search for a new trainer after they opted against renewing the contract of James Kwasi Appiah, which ran out on December 31.
According to Oppong Asamoah, the vacant Black Stars coaching role must be occupied by a foreigner due to the fact that local coaches do not get the needed respect from the foreign-based players.
READ ALSO: KwesiAppiah no longer Black Stars coach as GFA dissolves technical team of all National teams
"I support the opinion of getting a foreign coach if we are going to use the foreign-based players to play for us because some of these players believe they are more experienced than these local coaches," he told Happy FM.
"There’s no respect for the local coaches in the eyes of these foreign-based players. We can go in for the best foreign coach and make a local coach as the assistant to learn from him," he added.
Oppong Asamoah added that he believes Kwesi Appiah is the best coach in Ghana and if he has been sacked then the GFA should go for a foreign coach.
"Currently Kwasi Appiah is the best local coach so if we don’t want him, then we should go in for a foreign coach," said the politician.
READ ALSO: I have laid strong foundation required for others to build on – KwesiAppiah