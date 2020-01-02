Kwesi Appiah no longer Black Stars coach as GFA dissolves technical team of all National teams

Coach Kwesi Appiah will no longer be in charge of the Black Stars as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dissolved the technical teams of all national teams.
This means that from coaches to the last man on the technical team has lost their jobs.
The GFA did not give reasons for their actions but wished all the technical teams well in their future endeavours.
For the Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah is leaving his post alongside Stephen Appiah, CK Akunnor, Richard Kingston, Dr Adomako (medical doctor), the physiotherapist, first and second masseur, video analyst and the equipment officer (Osumanu).
For the Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe will also vacate her post.
Ibrahim Tanko will also be leaving the U23 side the Black Meteors.
In a statement issued by the FA it read:
GFA DISSOLVES TECHNICAL TEAMS OF ALL NATIONAL TEAMS
The decision affects both male and female national teams.
The GFA extends its appreciation to all coaches and members of the respective national teams for their contributions to our national teams and Ghana football.
We wish them all the best in their endeavors.
SIGNED:
COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT