Argentina's final 26-man squad for World Cup 2022 revealed

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has named his 26 players who will represent the Albiceleste at the Qatar 2022 World Cup 2022.
Scaloni had to make up for the absence of Giovani Lo Celso in recent days after the Villarreal midfielder underwent an operation for a muscle injury and his place was taken by Exequiel Palacios.
Villarreal defender Juan Foyth was another surprise in the squad, along with Paulo Dybala, who suffered an injury in early October and missed several games for Roma.
READ ALSO: World Cup 2022: De Gea, Thiago miss out as Spain announce squad
Argentina's World Cup squad
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).
Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon) and Juan Foyth (Villarreal).
Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Alejandro Papu Gomez (Sevilla), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)
Forwards: Angel Di María (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Internazionale), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Internazionale), Paulo Dybala (Roma) and Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain).