Asamoah Gyan not ruling out AFCON 2021 appearance

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan says he will honour the call to represent Ghana at AFCON 2021 should he still be 'available'.
Gyan who doubles as the Black Stars general campaign was part of the contingent that performed abysmally at AFCON 2019 staged in Egypt in June. Ghana exited the tournament at the round of 16 stage in the hands of Tunisia 5-4 on penalties after 1-1 scoreline during 120 minutes of action.
Since the tournament Gyan has not received a call-up in the opening two games of AFCON 2021 qualifiers the Black Stars have played against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.
However, Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 games said he has not called time on international football and he is ready to help his country when needed.
He has featured in seven Africa Cup of Nations in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, helping them finish in third-place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.
“When the time comes (AFCON 2021) and I am available, why not? I am available for Ghana right now,” he told Hindustan Times.
Gyan further opened up on his new adventure with India side NorthEst United where he has notched three goals and one assist in six games of the Indian Super League.
According to him, plans on leaving a legacy in India after doing same China. He averred that he is serving as a role model to his teammates.
“That is what I want to do, leave a legacy. When I moved to China (Shanghai SPIG in 2015), there was a lot of criticism, but now a lot of good players are moving there. And I hope me being in India can open doors to more players. Because the league is getting stronger. But if somebody regards me degrading the league than we are not helping the league,” he says.
“I have played in a lot of competitions and I see things in a game that a lot of young players don’t. I am not perfect but I have come here to help and I think my work here is beginning to show.
We have started very good; personally I have started very good. But I have to be more consistent,”