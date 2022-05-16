AshantiGold President Kwaku Frimpong slapped with 10-year ban for Match manipulation

AshantiGold President Dr. Kwaku Frimpong have been banned slapped with a ten-year ban for his involvement in match-fixing.
The disciplinary committee of the Ghana Football Association on Monday imposed punishment on the Club and its bankroller for manipulating a League match against Inter Allies last season.
Ashanti Gold have been demoted to Ghana’s third tier with their CEO also receiving a ban for the next 120 months.
He has hence been asked to excuse himself from any football-related activity for this period.
The sanctions however take effect from the 2022/23 season.
In addition, AshantiGold Football Club have been fined GHC100,000 with CEO Dr Kwaku Frimpong also asked to pay GHC50,000