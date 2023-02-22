Atsu's one week observation set for March 4

Former Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu one week observation has been scheduled for March 4, 2023.
The decision resulted from talks among Atsu’s family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Sports Ministry at the player’s family home.
Evans Bobie, the Deputy Minister of Sports, led the GFA and Sports Ministry representatives in offering their condolences to the grieving family.
Christian Atsu Twasam, a former player of FC Porto, Chelsea FC, AFC Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle United was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023 after devastating earthquake that occurred in Turkey-Syria two weeks ago.
The remains of the 31-year-old was flown to Ghana on Sunday from Turkey.
Christian Atsu won 65 caps for Ghana and helped the Black Stars reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea where Ghana lost to Ivory Coast on penalties.