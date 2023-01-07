Bibiani Gold Stars win double as Ibrahim Laar, Michael Osei take Player and Coach of the Month awards

Bibiani Gold Stars forward Ibrahim Laar has won the NASCO player of the month award for November.
Laar emerged as winner after scoring four goals and winning two most valuable player awards.
He was nominated with Cephas Kofi Mantey of Bechem United, Bright Adjei of Aduana FC, David Abagna Sandan of Real Tamale United and Mezack Afriyie of Berekum Chelsea.
The player is set to receive a 40-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.
Ibrahim Laar's head Coach Michael Osei has also won the NASCO coach of the month for the month of November.
Coach Osei was declared winner after going unbeaten in the match with three games, drawing two games.
In November, his side managed to score 7 goals and conceded two goals.
He beat off competition from Slavko Matic of Hearts of Oak, Real Tamale United head coach Baba Nuhu and James Jimmy Corbblah of King Faisal football club.
He will receive a 40-inch NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.