BREAKING NEWS: GFA Vice President sacked

The Vice of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has been released of his duties as the Vice President of Ghana’s football governing body.
A new Vice President is expected to be announced soon.
President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantekyi and his Vice, George Afriyie have been on loggerheads with each other for years.
The two most powerful men in Ghana football engaged in an altercation in the United States when the Black Stars played two friendlies against Mexico and USA as they blamed each other for the several mishaps that happened.
The Ghana Football Association announced the decision on Twitter on Tuesday April 24, 2018. The tweet reads: "Mr George Afriyie has been released of his duties as the Vice President of the @ghanafaofficial following a meeting of the Executive Commitee. A new Vice President will be announced soon".
The news has come as no surprise to followers of the game in the country as the writings have been on the wall for some time now.
The GFA Vice President has fallen out with his boss and the already acrimonious relationship was soiled further by George Afriyie's decision to announce his intention to vie for the GFA presidential post in 2019.
Sources close to the GFA says it’s President, Kwesi Nyantekyi was unhappy with the decision, especially because his wife was at the ceremony under which George Afriyie declared his intentions, which made it seem like he has his backing.
Rumours emerged last month that George Afriyie was going to be fired after an Executive Committee meeting but he was only stripped off his position as Black Stars Management Committee Chairman.
Below is the tweet from the official account of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) indicating the dismissal:
Breaking News: Mr George Afriyie has been released of his duties as the Vice President of the @ghanafaofficial following a meeting of the Executive Commitee. A new Vice President will be announced soon.— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) April 24, 2018
