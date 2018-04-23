Albert Adomah wins Aston Villa player of the season

Ghanaian International Albert Adomah has been voted Aston Villa's Player of the Season at the Club's annual awards held on Sunday April 22, 2018.
Albert Adomah has been influential for Villa this season and has helped his side to secure a place in the Championship play-offs.
Adomah has netted 15 times in all competitions to spearhead our promotion challenge.
The winger ignited a four-match winning run with his first league goals back in September, scored five in three games in November and more recently struck in memorable encounters with both Birmingham City and Wolves at Villa Park.
Adomah was earlier this season named in the SkyBet Championship Team of the year, which is decided by the managers of clubs in the EFL Championship but missed out on the PFA team of the year.
