CAF asks GFA to confirm representatives for Africa

The Confederation of African Football, CAF is asking member associations to engage and confirm their clubs who will participate in the 2020/21 CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup in the Content Management System, CMS by October,20, 2020.
In a letter to all member association, the Africa's football governing body has all directed all to submit reps for the respective CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup not later than October,20, 2020.
The GFA have given the green light to Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold to represent the country in Africa after the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign was cancelled.
However, they will have to give names of their representatives to CAF to be considered for the 2020/21 CAF assignments.
In a letter written to its member associations, CAF told the countries to be guided by the following scenarios to pick their representatives.
- For MA’s that completed the 2019/20 season, the engaged teams shall be the teams qualified from their national competitions for 2019/20 in accordance with the criteria of engagement as stated in Articles 2 and 3 Chapter 4 of the regulations.
- For MAs that did not complete the 2019/20 season but set a criteria to classify the teams or homologate the standings in the national competitions for 2019/20, the engaged teams shall be the teams qualified from the national competitions 2019/20 in accordance with the criteria of engagement as stated in Articles 2 and 3 Chapter 4 of the regulations.
- For MAs that could not complete the 2019/20 season and considered the season canceled, the engaged teams will be the same representatives for the 2019/20 Interclubs season taking into consideration the quota of each association according to their ranking.
- For MAs yet to complete their season or unable to finish before the engagement deadline, they will be requested to choose one of the above-mentioned criteria to determine their representative(s) subject to the approval of CAF