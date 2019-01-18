Chelsea’s relationship with Hudson-Odoi’s Ghanaian dad and agent ‘breaks down’ 

Former Hearts Of Oak midfielder, dad and agent to Callum Hudson-Odoi, Bismarck Odoi has stopped returning calls from Chelsea as his son edges closer to a move to Bayern Munich.
According to The Times, the Blues winger's dad Bismarck Odoi has gone silent on the club as they try to negotiate a lucrative new contract with the player.
Hudson-Odoi looks set to join Bayern for £35million, with the Germans ready to start a major regeneration of their squad.
Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has been tracking Hudson-Odoi, 18, for some time and Munich have admitted they are excited about the prospect of him joining the club.
According to reports, Chelsea are ready to offer Hudson-Odoi £70,000-a-week to stay at Stamford Bridge, but it looks as though it may be too little, too late.
The Times also suggest that brother Bradley, 30, has been an influence on Hudson-Odoi's decision to sign for Bayern.
Bismark, meanwhile, was a midfielder for 20-time Ghanaian champions Hearts of Oak.