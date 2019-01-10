Chelsea threaten to report Bayern Munich to FIFA over Odoi' pursuit

By Michael Duah
Chelsea threaten to report Bayern Munich to FIFA over Odoi' pursuit
Chelsea threaten to report Bayern Munich to FIFA over Odoi' pursuit

Premier League side Chelsea has threatened to report Bayern Munich to FIFA should the club find evidence of an illegal approach of winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. 

It is understood Munich submitted a third bid for the teenager of £35million which is yet to be accepted. Bavarians' sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic on Wednesday admitted the club is keen to acquire the services of Hudson-Odoi. 

Premier League rules do not allow such public comment but Bayern has not broken any FIFA regulations unless they are found to have 'tapped up' the England international. 

Read also: REPORTS: Arsenal' Eddie Nketiah has turned down an opportunity to play for Ghana

Latest sports news in Ghana