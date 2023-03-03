Chris Hughton to be unveiled as Black Stars coach next week

Newly appointed Black Stars coach Chris Hughton will be unveiled next week, Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director Henry Asante Twum.
The former Brighton manager was expected to be unveiled last month but it didn't come off due to the death of his dad in United Kingdom.
“Chris had to stay in the UK because he lost his dad and needed time with his family and plan the burial service. That’s why he’s not been to Ghana yet” Asante Twum told 3Sports.
“We expect Chris in Ghana next week if everything goes according to plan. We are constantly engaging on his unveiling, media engagement, and build-up to the games,” Henry added.
According to Henry, the unveiling ceremony of Ghana’s coaches, and the squad announcements for the Angola doubleheader are also expected to be made.
“He is working, Chris and his assistants will be unveiled together. When he arrives we will communicate the date and venue for his unveiling and then use that as part of the build-up to the game against Angola. There will also be squad announcements, details of the contract, and the targets set for the new technical team.”
Ghana will play Angola in the Kumasi on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the reverse fixture four days later. The Black Stars are joint top of Group E alongside Angola with both teams with four points after two games.