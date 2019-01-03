Christian Atsu shines in Newcastle defeat to Manchester United

Christian Atsu put up a sensational performance in Newcastle United defeat to Manchester United at St James' Park in the English Premier League.
Atsu was sparkling as he posed several threats to the backline of Manchester United but unfortunate not to score a goal.
Lukaku, who had only been on the pitch 38 seconds, pounced on an error by Martin Dubravka with the Slovakia keeper spilling a free-kick by Marcus Rashford.
Rashford doubled the lead after a sweeping move involving Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez as Newcastle lost for the eighth time at home in the league this season.
Newcastle's best chance fell to Ayoze Perez when the Spanish forward got behind the visitors' defence but Luke Shaw made a last-ditch challenge.
The hosts were fortunate to finish the game with 11 players after substitute Jonjo Shelvey's reckless challenge from behind on Paul Pogba, which went unpunished.
Newcastle entertain Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.